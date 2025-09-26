Lavrov, South Sudan foreign minister discuss peaceful settlement

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Monday Semaya Kumba have met to discuss peaceful solutions for the internal conflict in the republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly.

"While discussing regional issues, emphasis was placed on the situation in South Sudan. The importance of searching for peaceful options for resolving the internal conflict in the republic was emphasized," the ministry said.

The sides also "reaffirmed the importance of related efforts paid by the government of South Sudan and regional countries."

Besides, the two top diplomats discussed various bilateral topics, including the development of Russia-South Sudan cooperation in various areas and political dialogue.