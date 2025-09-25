Russia to launch nuclear system with closed fuel cycle in 2030 — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia will set up the world's first nuclear energy system with a closed fuel cycle in the Tomsk Region in 2030, President Vladimir Putin said.

"As early as 2030, we plan to launch the world's first nuclear energy system with a closed fuel cycle in Russia, in the Tomsk Region," he said at the World Atomic Week international forum.

"What does it mean? This is a truly revolutionary development by Russian scientists and engineers. What does it mean? It means that virtually the entire volume - 95% - of spent fuel will be reused in reactors multiple times. Such a mechanism will ultimately make it possible to almost completely resolve the problem of radioactive waste accumulation. And, what's also crucial, it will essentially eliminate the issue of uranium supply," Putin noted.

Moreover, the testing of the entire spectrum of advanced materials for closed-loop systems is planned at an international research center being established in the Ulyanovsk Region, he added. "We invite scientists from various countries to collaborate on developing technologies that will usher in, without exaggeration, a new era in nuclear energy," the Russian President stressed.