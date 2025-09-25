Russian foreign ministry to continue efforts to stabilize Arctic Council situation

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry plans to keep making the required efforts to stabilize the situation in the Arctic Council and anticipates backing from friendly observer states in the organization, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry intends to pursue the necessary work to improve the situation in this organization, and we rely on active assistance for this process from our partners among the observer states in the Arctic Council, who are making a constructive contribution to its project activities," he said at the session "The Northern Sea Route — 500 Years from Now" held as part of Atomic Week in Moscow.

Maslennikov pointed out that all Arctic Council members agree that "now is the time to work, not wait for the weather to change." "And we see that the number of those willing to cooperate with Russia in the high latitudes continues to grow," the diplomat stressed.

About the Forum

The World Atomic Week (WAW), organized by the state corporation Rosatom, is underway from September 25 to 28 at VDNKh in Moscow. The largest international forum for the nuclear industry and related fields is timed to mark the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry. A nuclear forum of this scope and format is being held for the first time.

The event is expected to gather delegates from over 100 countries, including ministers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and youth. Among them are about 20,000 representatives of international organizations (IAEA, WNA, WANO), staff of the Russian nuclear sector, and students from technical universities.