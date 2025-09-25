Pope Leo XIV backs equitable dialogue with Russian Orthodox Church — ambassador

THE VATICAN, September 25. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV remains dedicated to supporting respectful and constructive dialogue with the Russian Orthodox Church, according to Ivan Soltanovsky, Russia’s ambassador to the Vatican, who shared his impressions in an interview with TASS.

"The issue of inter-Christian relations is beyond our immediate remit," the ambassador noted, "but it is encouraging that initial contacts between representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church and the new Pope have been quite constructive. Pope Leo XIV is committed to developing an equitable and productive dialogue with the Russian Orthodox Church."

He also indicated that there is currently no information regarding future engagements or the prospect of a new meeting between the respective primates.

To date, Pope Leo XIV has held two meetings with Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations (DECR). Their first audience took place at the end of July. Additionally, on September 14, the metropolitan attended a prayer service led by the Pope in memory of the martyrs for the faith at the Church of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome, one of the city’s four papal basilicas.