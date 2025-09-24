The Vatican facilitated return of displaced Kursk Region civilians — Russian ambassador

VATICAN, September 24. /TASS/. The Vatican facilitated the return of displaced civilians from the Kursk Region, Russia’s ambassador to the Vatican, Ivan Soltanovsky, has told TASS in an interview.

"The Vatican facilitated the return of displaced civilians from the Kursk Region to their homeland," the diplomat said, adding that Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, carried out the mediation mission.

According to the Russian ambassador, cooperation with the Holy See includes addressing pressing humanitarian issues, such as the problems of prisoners of war, civilians, and priests, amid the ongoing conflict.