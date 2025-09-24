Vatican seeks to play 'balancing' role on Ukraine — Russian ambassador

VATICAN, September 24. /TASS/. The Russian ambassador to the Vatican, Ivan Soltanovsky, who has met with the pontiff twice already, told TASS that the Vatican seeks to play a "balancing" role on the international stage, while the new Pope, Leo XIV, has reaffirmed the church’s policy of "neutrality" with regard to conflicts.

"A policy of 'neutrality' in conflict situations has been officially confirmed by the new Pope, Leo XIV. The Vatican aims to play the role of a balancing factor on the international stage, including on the issue of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

Pope Leo XIV has recently stated that, in his view, NATO has not started any wars. The ambassador did not deem this a deviation from the principled stance of the previous pontiff, Francis, who had said that "NATO is barking at Russia’s door."

"We understand that the statement was made in the context of the [drone] incident in Poland. It is still too early to confirm significant shifts in the Holy See’s policy," the ambassador said. "On our part, we are actively explaining to the Vatican, which presents itself as a global actor, the nature of the threats posed by the North Atlantic Alliance, as it sharply escalates the current geopolitical situation. We argue that the Ukrainian crisis does not affect only Russia and Ukraine but extends far beyond a bilateral conflict," the diplomat added.