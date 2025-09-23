Kremlin displeased by Polish foreign minister's comments on country's airspace

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin has taken a negative stance on remarks by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski regarding alleged violations of the country’s airspace, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a related question.

"The Kremlin assesses the situation negatively. You know that we adopt a very responsible position. Our military has stated that all flights are conducted in strict compliance with international regulations and do not cross any borders. Allegations that our aircraft have allegedly violated airspace have never been substantiated by reliable data or convincing evidence," Peskov said.

He added that the Kremlin treats such statements "appropriately" when no proof is presented.

Earlier, media reported that Sikorski, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, said that if debris from a missile or aircraft that violated Polish airspace were to fall on NATO territory, Russia should not come to the UN to "complain."