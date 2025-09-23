LUGANSK, September 23. /TASS/. More than 20 people were slain and 121 civilians, including three children, were wounded in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in the past week, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador at large for issues of the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS.

"Over the past week, Ukrainian Nazi attacks wounded 145 [Russian] civilians, including three minors, and left 24 people dead," he said.

The affected children include a 12-year-old girl from Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), and a 12-month-old baby and a teenage girl, 13, from Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Miroshnik noted.

According to him, in the week of September 15 and specifically on September 21, when the Russian Orthodox Church celebrated the Nativity of the Theotokos, Ukrainian troops ramped up their strikes on Russian localities. "Drone attacks on a school and a spa hotel in the Crimean resort town of Foros killed four civilians and injured 17 people. Also on Sunday, three civilians were killed and 10 others were wounded in drone attacks on the Belgorod Region, while 13 civilians were injured and one person was killed in an artillery attack on Vasilyevka in the Zapozhye Region," he added.

In the period, Kiev fired 3,100 munitions of different types on Russian regions, Miroshnik concluded.