Russia ready to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan — prime minister

ASHGABAT, September 22. /TASS/. Russia is prepared to enhance cooperation with Turkmenistan across a wide range of areas, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a congratulatory message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of his birthday.

"I would like to particularly note your significant contribution to strengthening Russian-Turkmen relations of friendship and strategic partnership. In implementation of decisions made at the highest level, trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural-humanitarian cooperation is progressively developing, and major joint projects in various fields are being implemented. I confirm the readiness of the Russian government to enhance the entire spectrum of practical interaction and create favorable conditions for launching new programs and initiatives. This fully aligns with the interests of Russia and Turkmenistan," the official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan quoted the congratulatory message.

Mishustin wished Berdimuhamedov good health, well-being and further success in his state activities.

The President of Turkmenistan is celebrating his 44th birthday on September 22.