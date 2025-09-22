Putin acknowledges Turkmen president's contribution to developing bilateral relations

ASHGABAT, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, the official newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported.

"Relations between Russia and Turkmenistan are characterized as an enhanced strategic partnership, and you personally make a significant contribution to their development. We will undoubtedly continue our active joint work on pressing issues of the bilateral and international agenda for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of ensuring security and stability in Central Asia and the Caspian region," the newspaper quotes the Russian president.

Putin wished Berdimuhamedov good health, happiness and further success in his state activities.

The President of Turkmenistan is celebrating his 44th birthday on September 22.