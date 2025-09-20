NATO drills in Greenland to lead to increased confrontation in Arctic — Russian ambassador

STOCKHOLM, September 20. /TASS/. Denmark's invitation to NATO countries, especially non-regional states, to send their armed forces to the Arctic amid anti-Russian hysteria will inevitably lead to an influx of conflict potential from outside the region, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin told TASS.

"Russia's response to new challenges in the Arctic has always been consistent. In addition to taking proportionate military and technical measures, our country has countered belligerent actions with creative work to unlock the economic and transportation potential of the region for sustainable Arctic development and international Arctic cooperation," the diplomat noted, commenting on the Arctic Light 2025 drills in Greenland.

The ambassador recalled that, although the exercises held from September 9 to 19 were the largest in Greenland's recent history, they were rather modest in terms of participants (550 servicemen) and military equipment (two helicopters, four aircraft, and two ships). "Nevertheless, these drills had several fundamentally new features. Previously, exercises in Greenland focused on search and rescue operations. Now, they had a military focus. The drills practiced the interaction of land, sea, and air forces of NATO countries (Denmark, Norway, France, Germany, and Sweden) in Arctic conditions. Operations were conducted on land, at sea, and in the air," Barbin emphasized.

According to him, by conducting these drills, Copenhagen "clearly demonstrated its intention to include the Arctic and Greenland in NATO's sphere of responsibility." "According to their leader, Denmark's Joint Arctic Command head Soren Andersen, the main task was to test the country’s readiness to host the armed forces of the alliance countries in Greenland," the ambassador stated, adding that local experts view Arctic Light 2025 primarily as the Danish government's response to the US' desire to gain control of the island under the pretext of Denmark's insufficient attention to Greenland's defense.

Signal to Washington

"The drills signaled to Washington that Copenhagen has NATO allies who support Denmark and respect its territorial integrity. However, Danish politicians and generals avoid publicly engaging in conflict with the US and prefer to discuss containing Russia in the Arctic with the help of NATO. The exercises were accompanied by comments from Soren Andersen regarding alleged threats from Russia and the necessity for NATO countries to devise joint strategies to counter these threat," the ambassador noted.

During the Arctic Light 2025 drills, the Danish military and their NATO allies from France, Germany, Sweden, and Norway practiced responding to threats in the North Atlantic and the Arctic, as well as cooperating in rescue operations at sea, combating marine pollution, and protecting critical infrastructure. The drills aim to bolster the operational capabilities of the Danish armed forces in addressing challenges in and around Greenland.