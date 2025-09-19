Kremlin not surprised Trump's emotions running high on Ukraine issue

PERM, September 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is working hard to resolve the Ukraine crisis and it's not surprising that his passions are running a bit high with regard to this issue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

He was asked to comment on Trump’s statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin has purportedly let him down in the context of the Ukrainian settlement.

"We proceed from the premise that the United States and President Trump personally maintain their political will and intent to continue applying efforts to facilitate the Ukrainian settlement. So, certainly, President Trump is rather emotional on this issue, so to say. This is completely understandable," Peskov said, replying to a question about Putin’s response to Trump’s remarks.

The Kremlin official emphasized that Putin remains ready to settle the situation diplomatically and is doing a lot toward that end. However, "there is the Kiev regime, there are European countries that are doing all they can to keep on the path of confrontation." This creates obstacles for the peaceful settlement of the conflict, Peskov concluded.

Earlier, Trump asserted that the Ukraine conflict will ultimately end via a peace deal. He admitted that resolving the Ukraine crisis hasn’t been as easy as he thought it would be, as he thought his good relations with Putin would help facilitate a deal more quickly. "He's really let me down," Trump said about the Russian leader.