Number of abstentions on IAEA's anti-Russian resolution speaks to common sense — envoy

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. The record number of abstentions in the voting on the anti-Russian resolution at the IAEA General Conference is the evidence of common sense, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, said.

"The IAEA General Conference adopted an anti-Russian resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine with a record number of abstentions. Not bad. Common sense is paving the way," he wrote on Telegram.

Ulyanov noted that Hungary and the United States were among the 46 abstainers.