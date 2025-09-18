Russia supports China’s policy in area of security — Russian deputy defense minister

BEIJING, September 18. /TASS/. Russia supports China’s policy in the area of ensuring global security, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Tsivileva said.

"We took note of the Chinese leadership’s statement that Beijing, possessing a significant military might, doesn’t seek to impose its will on or dictate its rule to anyone and stands for equal and indivisible security. The Russian defense ministry supports and shares such an approach," she said at the opening ceremony of the official part of the 12th Xiangshan international security forum in Beijing.

According to Tsivileva, the recent Victory parade in Beijing demonstrated that China is a global leader in developing new types of weapons. "The entire world watched closely China’s achievements in the development of its armed forces that can safely guarantee the neutralization of any external threats," she said.

She noted that the international relations at the current stage "are living through a period of profound transformation," when more and more countries "acquire real sovereignty and conduct independent policies based on national interests." "Destabilization in the world, especially in Eurasia, only widens existing gaps and creates new hotbeds of tension," Tsivileva said. "Russian stands for resolving any conflicts peacefully and looking for compromise solutions. In this context, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping stress the necessity to build a new security system that would take into account interests of all countries and structures without drawing division lines."

Delegates from more than 100 countries are taking part in the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which is running on September 17-19. The event has been held annually since 2006 to address issues of security cooperation both in the Asia Pacific region and globally.