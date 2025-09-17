IN BRIEF: What we know about preparation of direct line with Putin in 2025

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to begin preparations for a new "direct line," his yearly call-in show where he answers questions from regular citizens.

TASS has compiled the key facts known at the moment.

About the direct line in 2025

- Putin instructed to start preparations for a new direct line: "Given the importance of this project, I ask the administration [of the president] and colleagues from the Russian government to prepare for the next direct line."

- Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum that the Russian leader wouldhold the event this year.

About handling requests directly

- The President pointed out that the direct line is as important now as ever: "This is live feedback from the people. And it helps to identify the most urgent problems at a given moment in time. And respond appropriately to these people's requests."

- Work with the Russians’ appeals has to be de-bureaucratized as much as possible so that it is carried out in real time, "so that all people's requests, no matter how many of them, were in operation for many months."

About the previous line

- A combined direct line and press conference entitled "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" was held on December 19 last year.

- The event lasted four and a half hours.

- Putin took dozens of questions.