Putin hopes Russia's infrastructure development plan will be properly implemented

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin thanked the government officials who worked on the plan for the development of Russia's infrastructure through 2036 and expressed hope that it will be implemented properly.

"I would like to thank all my colleagues who worked on this document and express my hope that it will be properly implemented," the Russian leader said at a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the meeting Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin presented a report on the Russian infrastructure development plan. He explained that the strategy also provides for the development of Donbass and Novorossiya, the Far East, and the Arctic, with a particular focus on the development of agglomerations and key population centers.