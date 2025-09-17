Russia-India relations are of exceptionally trusting and friendly nature — Putin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and New Delhi are of a remarkably trusting and friendly character, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I would like to point out that throughout modern and contemporary history, to be precise, since the times of the Soviet Union and then in the era of new Russia, relations between India and Russia have been exceptionally trusting and friendly," Putin said while opening a video conference with members of the government on the development of the country's infrastructure until 2036.

"These relations are based on a national consensus, both in Russia and in India, as we can see," the Russian president added.