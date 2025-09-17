UNSC reform requires consensus, which is currently impossible — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that reforming the UN Security Council requires consensus, which is currently unattainable due to the fundamentally opposing positions of the permanent member states.

Responding to a question from TASS, Peskov stated, "In order to achieve Security Council reform, we need to reach some form of consensus. At present, with the positions of the permanent members diametrically opposed, reaching such an agreement is effectively impossible. This is evident."

He was also asked whether UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ calls for reform and the limitation of veto power appear to be attempts to revise the outcomes of World War II and the USSR’s role in history. Peskov responded by asserting, "Therefore, the current configuration remains the only framework we have," underscoring Russia’s stance on maintaining the status quo.

Guterres previously stated that reform of the UN Security Council is necessary because its current composition does not reflect today's world, but rather reflects the realities of 1945, creating problems with legitimacy and effectiveness. Guterres also noted that he is sympathetic to proposals, particularly from France and the United Kingdom, for limiting the veto power, especially in situations of massive human rights violations.

In late August, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency, stated that Moscow and Beijing support UN reform and, in particular, greater representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America on the Security Council.