UN chief fails to comply with global body’s Charter — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres fails to comply with requirements set in the Charter of the international organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said as he pointed to gross violations of the principles of impartiality and objectivity.

"In their statements, [Guterres] and his spokespersons continue to push for resolving the Ukraine crisis based on international law, the UN Charter and the principles of territorial integrity for Ukraine. You see, this is not how an employee of the [UN] Secretariat should comply with the UN Charter," Lavrov noted at a roundtable on resolving the Ukraine conflict for foreign ambassadors.

Senior officials at the UN Secretariat and numerous employees who represent Western countries display anti-Russian bias, Russia’s top diplomat emphasized.