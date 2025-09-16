GENICHESK, September 16. /TASS/. Kiev is escalating its tactics, engaging in nuclear blackmail by targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, according to Igor Kastyukevich, a Federation Council member from the Kherson Region, who was speaking to TASS.

"Zelensky, in his desperation, continues to make reckless errors," Kastyukevich stated. "He first expressed disappointment with international partners, then began shelling near the fuel depots at the Zaporozhye NPP. It appears his regime has resumed nuclear blackmail - a tactic that British advisors once suggested they might consider. However, the current situation is different; these actions are another salvo aimed at undermining international norms and institutions."

He emphasized that Russia is maintaining control over the situation at the plant and is acting in a responsible manner, seeking cooperation with international organizations and world leaders. "Russia remains a steady and responsible party in this crisis, not interested in a nuclear disaster," Kastyukevich asserted. Conversely, he accused Ukraine of continuously shelling the plant since losing control, thereby creating a significant security threat.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Kastyukevich noted that the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe's largest nuclear power facility by reactor count and capacity. "The potential consequences of its destabilization should be clearly understood by Ukraine's European partners."

He also recalled the Ukrainian armed forces' attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson, describing it as a terrorist act that destroyed the dam. "The destruction of the dam and the reservoir, which supplied water for cooling the reactors, has created a serious risk," Kastyukevich explained. "Although the reservoir has become shallow, the cooling water reservoirs remain filled under Russian monitoring. The enemy’s attack was a grave crime, and those responsible will ultimately be held accountable."

Earlier reports indicated that Ukrainian forces shelled the area near the plant’s fuel depots with artillery, igniting dry grass just 400 meters from diesel fuel tanks. Fortunately, radiation levels at the site and surrounding areas remain within normal limits, and there have been no casualties among plant personnel. The fire has been contained, and the situation is under control of both staff and emergency services.