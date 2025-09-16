Operation in Gaza to cause Israel's global isolation — MP

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip will drive the country into international isolation, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s international affairs committee and leader of the LDPR Party, warned.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of an offensive on Gaza City, the enclave’s administrative center, with the declared aim of defeating Hamas.

"The actions of the Israeli government are utterly cruel and are dragging the Jewish state toward global isolation. But Netanyahu seems unconcerned, maniacally stoking the flames in the Middle East," Slutsky wrote on Telegram.

He stressed that pushing ahead with a ground operation after strikes on the Qatari capital only "escalates the situation to the utmost degree." The lawmaker added that peace can only be achieved through compliance with UN resolutions and the establishment of a Palestinian state. "Otherwise, the events in Gaza risk becoming the prologue to a much larger war," he concluded.