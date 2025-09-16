Russian ambassador to Denmark summoned to Foreign Ministry over UAV incursion in Poland

STOCKHOLM, September 16. /TASS/. The Danish Foreign Ministry has called in the Russian ambassador to the kingdom over the drone incident in Poland, the embassy said on Telegram.

"On September 15, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin was summoned to the Danish Foreign Ministry over the alleged deliberate violation of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs," it said. "During the conversation, Vladimir Barbin drew the attention of the State Secretary for Foreign Policy L. Machon to the readiness of the Russian Defense Ministry to hold consultations with the Polish Defense Ministry. He noted that targets were not set for destruction on the territory of Poland. The maximum flight range of the Russian UAVs used in the strike against the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km."

The Russian diplomat also "pointed out that the lack of a constructive response to the proposal for consultations and the haste with which the NATO countries blame Russia for what happened and increase their military presence in the states bordering Russia only contribute to further escalation of tension and indicate the readiness of the alliance countries to continue the conflict in Ukraine."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said Poland had no evidence that Russia sent the drones, explaining Poland's actions by saying that the country "needs to keep whipping up Russophobia.".