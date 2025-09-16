Chances of Lavrov-Rubio meeting in New York high — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. A meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York is being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS, adding that the chances of it happening are high.

"In the process of discussion. I think the chances are high," he said when asked a respective question.

According to earlier reports, Lavrov was appointed by President Vladimir Putin to lead the Russian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on September 9. The High-Level Week will be held from September 23 through 29.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova did not deny a potential meeting between Lavrov and Rubio in an interview with TASS.