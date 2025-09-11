MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Allegations against Russia that it was responsible for the drone incursion on Poland’s airspace is the latest in a long line of propaganda efforts claiming a "Russian threat," Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party.

"The narrative around the UAV incident in Poland is developing more and more according to the scenario of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 or the Skripal case. The mythical 'Russian threat' has been escalating in the Western European capitals for a second day. Following Warsaw, the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Hague. Meanwhile, there is zero evidence," he wrote on Telegram.

For example, Der Spiegel magazine and Die Welt newspaper previously wrote that "at least five drones that entered Poland were aimed at the NATO base in Rzeszow, through which military aid supplies to [Vladimir] Zelensky passed." Slutsky called such actions by Western Europe in cooperation with Ukraine provocations against Russia.

"That is, reading between the lines, under this screen, they could use this as a pretext for further intervention on the Ukrainian territory and strengthening of NATO's military presence near the Russian borders. A dangerous trend. President Vladimir Putin has warned quite unequivocally that any foreign military contingents in Ukraine will become a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces," he said.

Early in the morning on September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the Polish airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10 with all the drones flying from Belarus. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance's members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, and in Vinnitsa and Lvov. According to the ministry, "targets for destruction in Poland were not planned." The range of the UAVs, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km. The Defense Ministry said it is ready for consultations with Poland on this topic.