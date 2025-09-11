US recognizes need to address root causes of Ukraine crisis, not just arm Kiev — Lavrov

SOCHI, September 11. /TASS/. The United States realizes that instead of inciting Ukraine against Russia, it must focus on tackling the crisis’ root causes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We particularly note that the United States realizes the necessity not to increasingly pit Ukraine against Russia, not to arm Ukraine in order to toss another batch of Ukrainian citizens into that crucible, but to work on removing the crisis’ root causes," the top Russian diplomat said at a press conference following a meeting of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Strategic Dialogue.

"It is precisely on this basis that we will foster dialogue both with the United States and with all our colleagues who are ready to assist in seeking a coordinated solution," the Russian foreign minister said.