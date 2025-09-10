IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia's position on UAV incursion in Poland

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia has attacked Ukraine’s military enterprises in Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsia and Lvov, the Defense Ministry said. Targets in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that European Union and NATO accusations of alleged provocations by Russia are nothing new.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the Russian position on the incident.

The Kremlin's statement

- Peskov declined to comment on the drones in the Polish airspace, referring questions to the Defense Ministry.

- He said the Kremlin had not received any requests from Poland for contacts.

- According to him, European Union and NATO accusations about alleged Russian provocations occur on a daily basis.

Statement from the Defense Ministry

- The Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsia and Lvov at night.

- No targets in Poland were set.

- The maximum range of the UAVs which allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km.

- The Defense Ministry is ready to consult with Poland "on this topic."

Statement from the Foreign Ministry

- The Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to join the Defense Ministry's proposal for contacts with Poland.

- The Foreign Ministry said the facts cited by the Defense Ministry have dispelled Polish narratives about the alleged deliberate violation of the republic's airspace by Russian drones, which were spread by Warsaw to further escalate the Ukrainian crisis.

About the incident

- In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army said it had destroyed several objects identified as UAVs that violated the country's airspace.

- Currently, a search is underway for the downed objects, fragments of seven UAVs and one missile have been found so far.

- Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 19 violations of the country's airspace were recorded on the night of September 9-10.

- According to him, some of the drones flew in from Belarus.

- At the moment, we know of three downed UAVs.

- NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations.