MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. During the Second World War, Helsinki intended to make Karelia a part of Finland, but only with an ethnically "correct" population, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his column "The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude," which is published by TASS.

"The hard facts testify: the invaders, who formed the Military Administration of Eastern Karelia headed by Colonel Vaino Kotilainen (starting from 1943 by Olli Paloheimo), pursued an overtly racist policy. They did everything they could in attempts to make Karelia part of Finland without the "Slavic component". They segregated the peoples into "correct" - Finno-Ugric - and "incorrect" - mainly, meaning ethnic Russians," he noted.

The former, Medvedev continued, were supposed to be left as citizens of the future "Greater Suomi", forcibly "Finlandizing" them - that is, erasing their historical and cultural identity, severing any ties with the all-Russian civilizational space. The second, the "non-national population," was planned to be forcibly relocated to other regions.

"At the same time, within the framework of the ethnocide policy pursued by the Finnish aggressors, Russians were to wear a red armband, similar to the yellow Star of David introduced by the Nazis as an identification mark for European Jews. The life of the "non-natives" under the Finnish yoke differed little from the conditions of the population in the territories of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, and Byelorussian, Ukrainian, and Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republics occupied by the Germans. They were significantly disfranchised: received scarce food rations and stayed vulnerable to robberies by the Finnish military and extrajudicial persecution."

Medvedev recalled that the Finnish prime minister called the decision of the Supreme Court of Karelia on August 1, 2024, recognizing the criminal actions of the occupation authorities and Finnish troops in the republic during the Great Patriotic War against 86,000 Soviet citizens "groundless."

"All this, he argued, is a Russian "propaganda game" (a habitual argument often used in attempts to deny the unflattering truth). To put it in a nutshell. Such statements are another blatant attempt to rewrite history. In passing, to justify the territorial claims of the Mannerheim regime, which extended far to the east of the Soviet-Finnish border of 1939. And to erase memories the exceptional cruelty of the Finnish administration of occupation during the war," he stressed.

The horrors of the concentration camps

Along with this, the politician added, from the autumn of 1941 to the summer of 1944, a whole network of concentration camps and labor camps was deployed on the territory of the then Karelo-Finnish SSR (in which 21 out of 26 districts were completely occupied, and another one partially, out of 11 cities) by order of Carl Gustav Mannerheim.

"There are findings by the Extraordinary State Commission for the Establishment and Investigation of the Atrocities of the Nazi Invaders and Their Accomplices, which the Supreme Court of the Republic of Karelia used in its verdict of on August 1, 2024. According to these documents, the appalling sanitary and living conditions, the spread of infectious diseases, cold, lack of food, and the forced use of slave labor of women, the elderly, and children resulted in the death of 8,000 civilians and more than 18,000 prisoners of war. Unlike the Nazis, the Finns did not even need gas chambers or mass executions," said the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Medvedev was outraged that today many Finnish historians "awkwardly juggle with facts," embarrassingly hinting that concentration camps were created, they say, not for the "annihilation of Soviet population," but for the "detention of persons resettled for military reasons or suspected of political unreliability." "An attempt to shift the emphasis from the Finnish authorities’ genocide of the Slavic population during the war to something "neutral" just exposes the extremist and nationalist essence of their policy - an exact replica of the Nazi one," he stressed. "And facts are stubborn things."

The politician said that the number of prisoners in such concentration camps reached 20% of the total population under occupation. These, he noted, are extremely high values even by the standards of the Second World War. "It is difficult to imagine what a hysterical outcry would have begun in Europe, if someone had come up with the idea of justifying the creation of, for example, the infamous Dachau concentration camp, which was originally created specifically for opponents of the Nazi regime. Meanwhile, the Finns who indulge in Russophobic and, in fact, cannibalistic rhetoric, get away with everything," he stated.

Torture and torment

Even before the completion of the Vyborg-Petrozavodsk strategic offensive operation (June 10 - August 9, 1944), the deputy head of the Main Political Directorate of the Red Army, Lieutenant General Joseph Shikin, was sent to the Karelian Front, Medvedev added, to collect materials on the crimes of the Finnish troops. In a memo, he pointed out that the collected material "testifies to the wild, barbaric torture and torment that Finnish sadists subjected their victims to before killing them."

"The evidence found made even seasoned frontline soldiers shudder. In several photographs collected at various combat contact areas and confirmed by captured Finns’ testimonies, Finnish army officers happily posed with the skulls of tortured and killed Red Army soldiers in their hands. The practice of making such monstrous artifacts was not uncommon in the Suomi army - some even kept them on their desks or sent them as gifts to relatives," he recounted the existing practices.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation drew attention to the fact that huge damage had been done to the national economy of Karelia. More than 80 settlements were practically destroyed, approximately 400 were severely damaged. In Petrozavodsk alone, the university, the public library, the Philharmonic Hall, the Palace of Pioneers, five schools, nine kindergartens, and a cinema were looted and then burned. All bridges and over 485 residential buildings were destroyed. In the occupied areas of the Karelo-Finnish SSR, the invaders destroyed all mechanized enterprises and logging and smelting facilities.

"The invaders caused enormous destruction to the facilities of the White Sea-Baltic Sea Canal. In general, Soviet Karelia was mercilessly robbed: 4 million cubic meters of timber and timber products, 1 million volumes of library books were taken to Suomi, and livestock was stolen. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the Finns’s actions differed little from the implementation of the cannibalistic programs of Nazi Germany in Eastern Europe - the Generalplan Ost and the Backe Plan (also known as The Hunger Plan)," he stressed.

Medvedev wondered why, then, the Finnish criminals, unlike the Nazis, did not suffer the punishment they deserved for their atrocities. It was only thanks to the political will of the USSR that representatives of the military and political authorities of Finland did not end up in Nuremberg, and the trials of a number of their leaders took place in Suomi itself, he pointed out. According to the politician, the sentences were very humane. Unlike similar trials in Germany and Japan, none of the defendants who deserved capital punishment were executed. After a while, the defendants were pardoned altogether.

"After the war Finland preferred to pursue a balanced policy based on the principles of military non-alignment, for which reason the issue of Finnish crimes was not raised between us. The USSR sincerely believed in the need for a good-neighborly policy in the name of turning the Baltic Sea into an area of cooperation. It perceived the events of 1941-1944 as a tragedy that should not be used to build unnecessary dividing lines. The authorities in Helsinki supported this course, aware that on the map of Europe their country exists within its borders largely by virtue of the good will of the anti-Hitler coalition, which issued a kind of political pardon certificate to the Finns," Medvedev concluded.

