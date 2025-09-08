MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Helsinki has torn down mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Finland, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an op-ed for TASS titled 'The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude.'

"Last week I made a fact-finding trip to the Russian-Finnish border in the Leningrad Region to have a word with local officials and our border guards. Cross-border traffic is frozen, while just recently the checkpoints bustled with activity. At Helsinki’s initiative, normal and mutually beneficial relations that had taken decades to build have been ruined," the politician noted.

In his view, those suffering the most are "Suomi’s ordinary people." "They used to enjoy hefty benefits from thriving bilateral trading and economic relations, and quite naturally these days many do not hesitate to express their anger about the stupid policies that the Finnish authorities are pursuing to the detriment of their interests," Medvedev pointed out.

The politician recalled that trade between the two countries in 2024 amounted to only €1.26 billion, whereas it reached $13.5 billion in 2019.

In Soviet times, mutually beneficial economic cooperation was also in place: Finland received raw materials, investments, and petrochemical products on stable terms, while supplying the USSR with high-tech equipment that could not be obtained directly from the West. A number of joint ventures operated in various fields, including shipbuilding, metallurgy, and energy. However, nowadays, "due to the ‘efforts’ of the pro-American puppet authorities," the relations are grounded in the "insane logic of sanctions."

