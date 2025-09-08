Second ministerial Russia-Africa forum to take place in November, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will take place in November 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the students and teaching staff of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University).

"In November, we are holding the second ministerial Russia-Africa partnership forum," the top Russian diplomat said.

Earlier, Lavrov said that the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum will be held in one of African countries in 2025 and the third Russia-Africa Summit will take place in 2026.