SVETOGORSK /Leningrad Region/, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev described the initiatives of the "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine as "nonsense" and "bullshit."

"This is nonsense, heresy. What they are doing is, to put it in English, bullshit, or just shit — call it what you will," he told reporters.

European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky attended the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris on September 4. At a press conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the 26 countries in the coalition had confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine after a ceasefire or peace is established. Macron added that several more countries are still considering their position and that a total of 35 participants attended the meeting.