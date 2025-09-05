Air defenses down 92 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Black Sea, Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Overnight, air defenses destroyed or intercepted 92 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, and the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the past night, air defenses on duty intercepted or destroyed 92 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including 15 UAVs over the Bryansk Region, 13 UAVs over the Rostov Region, 12 UAVs over the Tula Region, 11 UAVs over the Kaluga Region, nine UAVs over the Ryazan Region, eight UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, seven UAVs over the Voronezh Region, five UAVs over the Kursk Region, five UAVs over the Oryol Region, two UAVs over the Lipetsk Region, two UAVs over the Belgorod Region, and one each over the Smolensk Region, the Black Sea, and the Sea of Azov," the Defense Ministry specified.