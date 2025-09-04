MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has issued orders to hide Berlin’s involvement in cruise missile supplies to Ukraine, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement, obtained by TASS.

"After being elected as German federal chancellor, Merz provided guarantees to Vladimir Zelensky that Kiev would get German-made Taurus cruise missiles for strikes inside Russia. The chancellor, shall we say, takes note of the risks of Germany getting involved in such weapons supplies to Kiev. Factory markings are being removed from missile components and certain parts are being substituted," the statement reads.

According to the SVR, however, "there is no escape" for Merz from the fact that German troops on a mission to Ukraine will guide the missiles because it would take too long to train Ukrainians.

The SVR pointed out that, according to incoming reports, many European politicians were perplexed by Merz’s tough anti-Russian rhetoric amid Russia-US dialogue on resolving the Ukraine crisis.

"However, this can surprise only those with poor knowledge of Merz’s background. Members of his inner circle are well aware that the chancellor was brought up by his grandfather and father - Josef Paul Sauvigny and Joachim Merz - who had faithfully served the Nazi regime. This is why Friedrich is obsessed with the idea of revenge for the defeat the Soviet Union inflicted on Nazi Germany. His thirst for revenge has been building in him since childhood, turning into an all-consuming passion after he embarked on a political career," the statement notes.

The SVR added that Merz’s obsession for revenge was causing a growing concern among Germany’s political elites. "Even the chancellor’s partners in the ruling coalition remember that all military confrontations between Germany and Russia ended badly for the Germans in the past. German politicians fear that the use of Taurus missiles could trigger a retaliatory strike. In such a case, all of Germany’s territory will become a high-risk area," the agency stressed.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of over 40 billion euros in military support to Kiev. Russia has repeatedly stated that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons is only extending the conflict.