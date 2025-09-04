Russia not going to discuss ideas of intervention in Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia is not going to discuss ideas of foreign military intervention in Ukraine in any format, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, commenting on plans of the European Union to potentially send troops to Ukraine.

"Russia does not intend to discuss the completely unacceptable and undermining any security foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form, in any format whatsoever," the diplomat stressed.

Security guarantees sought by Ukraine are guarantees of threat to the European continent and are absolutely unacceptable, Zakharova noted. "They are aimed at preserving Ukraine as a stronghold for terror, for provocations against our country. They are not security guarantees for Ukraine, they are guarantees of threat to the European continent," she stressed.

The US approval of the possible sale of more than 3,000 ERAM missiles and the equipment required for them contradicts the stated aspiration to settle the conflict diplomatically, Zakharova added.