Russia, Vietnam share relations of fraternal mutual assistance — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the enduring and special relationship between Russia and Vietnam during a meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong in Beijing.

"This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," Putin stated. "Over these decades, a profound alliance and fraternal bond of mutual assistance have developed between Vietnam and Russia."

Expressing his pleasure at the opportunity to meet with President Luong Cuong amidst the celebrations in China, Putin remarked, "I am very pleased to have this chance to discuss our cooperation across all sectors. I also fondly recall the warm welcome our delegation received in Vietnam."

Additionally, Putin extended his congratulations to Vietnam on the 80th anniversary of its declaration of independence, which was commemorated the day prior.