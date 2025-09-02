Putin may meet with Kim Jong Un after military parade in Beijing

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of a military parade in Beijing, including with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On Wednesday morning, the leaders will jointly attend a large-scale military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. They will also jointly attend a formal reception after the event.

"We know that he [Kim Jong Un] has already arrived in China; tomorrow, our president and Kim Jong Un will attend the parade and the reception together. We believe that they will communicate at a bilateral level during these events," Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier.

Ushakov added that "an invitation has been sent to our Korean friends." "I think a conversation will take place," the Russian presidential aide said.

The previous meeting between Putin and Kim took place in June 2024, when the Russian leader paid a visit to Pyongyang. Prior to that, the North Korean leader visited Russia and held talks with Putin at the Vostochny space launch facility in Russia’s Far East. Prior to that, Kim visited Russia in April 2019, and met with Putin in Vladivostok.

Other meetings

Putin’s schedule also includes other bilateral meetings, including with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso. It will be their second meeting this year, the first one takng place during the Congolese leader’s visit to Russia to attend the Victory Day parade.

Also, Putin will meet with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong. It will be their first meeting since Luong Cuong was elected to the post in October 2024. Two days earlier, the Russian leader met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in China’s Tianjin.

Bilateral contacts with other leaders, who arrived to take part in the celebrations, are also possible. Putin already met most of them over the previous days.

Later in the day, Putin will continue his work in the Russian part of the Far East. On September 4-5 he will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Primorye Region.