MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Drone operators from Russia’s Battlegroup South destroyed two Ukrainian howitzers near Konstantinovka, depriving Ukrainian troops of the ability to conduct combat operations in a sector of the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

Specifically, a D30 122mm howitzer and a Bogdana 155mm howitzer were detected and destroyed with precision strikes near Konstantinovka.

"Both targets were located in the enemy’s immediate rear and provided fire support to the defending Ukrainian militants, without which the enemy lost the ability to carry out combat operations in one of the sectors [of the front line]. As a result, assault units from the Battlegroup South successfully advanced forward, occupying new positions," the ministry said.