Russian troops liberate six settlements in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated six settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the week of August 23-29 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Sredneye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Kleban-Byk and Nelepovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlements of Filiya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Pervoye Maya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through active and decisive operations," the statement reads.

Russian troops deliver seven precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered seven strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, Air Force bases and Sapsan tactical missile warehouses over the week, the ministry reported.

"On August 23-29 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered seven combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, Air Force bases, warehouses storing Sapsan tactical missiles and an oil depot that supplied fuel to the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

In addition, over the past week, "Russian troops struck a Neptune missile system, control posts of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and sites for their assembly, storage and launch and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,190 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week in the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, two mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,190 personnel, 22 armored combat vehicles and 64 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 27 field artillery guns, including four NATO weapons and 46 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,580 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,580 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy tanks and 35 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,580 personnel, three tanks and 35 armored combat vehicles, among them 15 NATO-produced armored vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 114 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns, including seven Western-made weapons, 37 electronic warfare stations and 28 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,345 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 14 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,345 personnel, two tanks and 14 armored combat vehicles, including two Western-made armored vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 26 motor vehicles, six field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and 22 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,735 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,735 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 34 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 2,735 personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, 34 armored combat vehicles, including 11 NATO-produced armored vehicles, 59 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,570 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 21 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,570 personnel, 21 armored combat vehicles, 62 motor vehicles and 15 field artillery guns, including five NATO-produced weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 430 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 430 personnel, three foreign-made armored combat vehicles, 75 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 42 electronic warfare stations and 23 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops destroy Ukrainian naval ship, down Su-27 fighter jet over week

Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian naval ship by a seaborne drone in the Danube River estuary and shot down a Su-27 fighter jet over the week, the ministry reported.

"A fast-speed unmanned boat destroyed the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship Simferopol in the Danube River estuary. Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 aircraft, 18 guided aerial bombs, nine rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile and 1,377 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian troops destroy over 80,000 military drones in Ukraine operation

Russian troops destroyed more than 80,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 666 warplanes, 283 helicopters, 80,367 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,856 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 29,041 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,622 special military motor vehicles," the ministry reported.