MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is taking actions that disrupt the negotiation process on Ukraine and prolong the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

"Zelensky has kept taking steps leading to sabotaging the peace talks and escalating the conflict. On August 21, he told foreign journalists about Kiev’s rejection of the legal recognition of the territories irretrievably lost by his criminal gang, having reiterated his delusional assertions about them being occupied," the diplomat said.

Zakharova noted that Zelensky "ignores the will of the overwhelming majority of these regions’ residents to reunite with Russia according to the 2022 referendum." "Replying to a question about a peace settlement, Zelensky lied, trying to accuse our country of being unwilling to end the war, rejected the possibility of giving an official status to the Russian language, fantasized about NATO forces instead of peace and asserted that they must be deployed on land, air and sea," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

"In his video address on August 24 marking Ukraine’s Independence Day, the junta ringleader continued to act aggressively," Zakharova added. "In particular, he was carrying on about Ukraine never again in history to be forced to disgrace which, according to him, the Russians call a compromise. But this is, certainly, already something psychedelic," the diplomat concluded.