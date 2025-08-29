Russia, China see many opportunities ahead — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The potential of Russian-Chinese relations remains largely untapped, a view shared by both Moscow and Beijing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China.

"Both we and our Chinese friends agree that the potential of our bilateral partnership is far from being fully unlocked," Peskov remarked.

Peskov earlier announced that Putin’s unusually long visit to China will begin on Sunday, August 31. The trip will start in Tianjin, where the Russian leader will attend the SCO summit, after which he will travel to Beijing to take part in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan.

Putin is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings during the visit.