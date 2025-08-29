MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky seeks to prolong talks with Russia on resolving the conflict in Ukraine to please some of his partners who want the confrontation to continue, Natalya Nikonorova, member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee on Foreign Affairs and ex-top diplomat of the Donetsk People’s Republic, said in an interview with TASS.

Earlier, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Zelensky and his supporters were trying to render any peace initiatives impossible. US President Donald Trump, in turn, said that Zelensky was not "innocent" in the conflict because "it takes two people to tango."

"It is becoming increasingly clear that Zelensky is trying to prolong the negotiation process. This doesn’t look like direct sabotage but in fact, it’s Kiev that is impeding Russia’s efforts and US initiatives aimed at settling the conflict. In my view, the main reason may be the pressure exerted by Ukraine’s foreign partners, who want the confrontation to continue," Nikonorova pointed out.

According to her, Zelensky "is far more concerned about ensuring his personal safety and making more money for himself and his inner circle than about really searching for ways to establish peace." "In contrast, our country remains open to dialogue and ready to search for sustainable solutions," the Russian senator stressed.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US leader’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side: Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia, while Secretary of State and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff represented the US. Addressing the media after the talks, Putin said that the Ukraine conflict had topped the summit’s agenda.