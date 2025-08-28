LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian fighters are inflicting huge casualties on Ukraine in Kupyansk, in the Kharkov Region, as after Moscow's army took the high ground in the north of the city, Kiev troops have become fully exposed, said military expert Andrey Marochko.

"Literally, Ukrainian militants are being burned in Kupyansk like in a furnace. After all, we have occupied the strategically important heights in the north, and in fact, Kupyansk is in the palm of our hand. Ukrainian militants essentially have nowhere to hide in this settlement. I want to note that it is almost impossible to move by vehicle there: the whole sky is blotted out by our attack drones," he said on the air of the Sputnik radio station.

Marochko said that Russian fighters are systematically destroying enemy equipment in Kupyansk, and Ukraine’s troops are at a loss about what to do.

"The Ukrainian militants are shocked by what is happening in Kupyansk," he said.

The military expert added that at the moment, the Ukrainian army still has supply routes for the transfer of personnel and equipment to Kupyansk.

On August 26, Marochko told TASS that Russian fighters had entered the northern outskirts of Kupyansk, and with the advance of the Russian army, the enemy's position in the city had worsened and could cause an increase in casualties among Ukrainian soldiers.