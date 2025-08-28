Europe's decision on anti-Iranian sanctions to harm cooperation — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 28. /TASS/. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s acting permanent representative to the UN, has stated that the "European three"’s decision to initiate the process of restoring sanctions against Iran will influence the overall environment surrounding Tehran's nuclear activities and hinder international cooperation in this field.

Addressing journalists at UN headquarters, he emphasized, "It will affect the general climate on issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and complicate international cooperation in this regard."

Polyansky noted that Russia is disappointed with the European countries’ decision. "We proceed from the fact that we are dealing with serious people who have serious intentions, but it seems that we are dealing with some gangsters," he said.

Polyansky pointed out that the launch of the snapback mechanism has no legal basis. "We hope that even in the case of these three [European] countries that took this illegal step, common sense will prevail," he said. "We do not recognize the legal grounds behind the snapback."

Earlier, Britain, Germany and France initiated the process of restoring sanctions against Iran after the failure of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. The foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement that they notified the UN Security Council of their decision.