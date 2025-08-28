Europe's decision on sanctions against Iran has no legal force — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, August 28. /TASS/. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has stated that the "European Three"’s decision to activate a mechanism aimed at reinstating sanctions against Iran lacks legal validity. He emphasized that European nations have failed to diligently implement the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which was adopted to support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

According to Polyansky, "this move by the European countries, in our view, holds no legal weight whatsoever, as they have not faithfully executed Resolution 2231." He made these remarks during a press briefing at UN headquarters.

Polyansky noted that the decision of the "European Three" is an "escalatory step."

"This actually shows that Western countries do not understand what diplomacy is all about. They do not care about diplomacy, they only care about blackmail, threats and coercion of independent countries," he added. Earlier, Britain, Germany and France initiated the process of restoring sanctions against Iran after the failure of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program. The foreign ministers of the three countries said in a joint statement that they notified the UN Security Council of their decision.