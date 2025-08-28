VGTRK cameraman wounded after stepping on mine in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region

KURSK, August 28. /TASS/. A VGTRK cameraman has been wounded after stepping on a mine while working in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, acting regional Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

According to the official, the reporter was taken to a local hospital where he is receiving medical treatment.

"While working in one of the border settlements, a VGTRK cameraman stepped on a mine. He is alive, sustained some wounds, our servicemen provided first aid. The journalist has already been taken to the Kursk regional hospital. Our doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance," Khinshtein wrote on his Telegram channel.

The acting regional governor added that in the village of Skorodnoye in the Bolshesoldatsky District, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had attacked a police post. A police officer sustained shrapnel wounds and was taken to a local hospital.