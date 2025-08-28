MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have consolidated their positions in the northern part of the Kharkov Region’s Kupyansk, specifically along Ukrainskaya Street, military expert Vitaly Kiselev said.

"Our units are currently on Ukrainskaya Street, expanding their foothold there. According to reports from the field, they have thoroughly secured their positions, and further advances will be more deliberate. This is because the enemy has planted a large number of mines and booby-trapped both private houses and public buildings," Kiselev said on Channel One.

He added that Russian servicemen have been providing assistance to local residents sheltering in basements.

Earlier, on August 23, the head of the Kharkov Region’s military-civilian administration, Vitaly Ganchev, told TASS that Russian troops were keeping the Ukrainian group’s supply route in Kupyansk under fire control.