Russian army destroys Ukrainian ship for first time using unmanned boat — expert

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have successfully sunk a Ukrainian naval vessel for the first time using an unmanned boat, according to Denis Fedutinov, an expert in unmanned aircraft technology, who was speaking to TASS.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry confirmed that a Russian remotely operated vessel struck the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship, Simferopol, in the Danube River’s mouth.

"This marks the first officially confirmed instance by the Russian Defense Ministry of a Ukrainian Navy ship being hit by a Russian unmanned craft," Fedutinov stated. "The only other notable incident involving the Russian military’s use of an unmanned boat was an explosion near one of the bridges crossing the Dnieper River."