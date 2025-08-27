Russia to take tit-for-tat measures against Norwegian fishing vessels

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia will take tit-for-tat measures against Norwegian fishing vessels if Norway does not reconsider its position within one month, head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said.

"In case the Norwegian side does not reconsider its position within one month, Russia will close its exclusive economic zone for Norwegian fishing vessels. Furthermore, fisheries and distribution of catch quotas in open waters of Barents and Norwegian Seas will be carried out on the basis of Russian national interests," Shestakov said, cited by the agency’s press service.

In July 2025, Norway introduced the fishing ban in its exclusive economic zone for two Russian companies. This is a gross violation of effective agreements on joint management of reserves of aquatic bioresources, the press service told TASS.