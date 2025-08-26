Kiev loses 1,220 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,220 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 160 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 220 troops, a tank and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 185 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 400 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 190 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 65 troops and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Staraya Guta, Sadki, Mogritsa, Kondratovka and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Melovoye and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 10 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and seven armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Glushkovka, Kupyansk and Novosergeyevka in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, among them three M113 armored personnel carriers and a Stryker armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, a UK-made Snatch armored vehicle and a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle, 18 motor vehicles and two Western-made artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Ivanopolye, Minkovka, Stepanovka, Chervonoye, Vasyukovka, Markovo and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Rodinskoye, Muravka and Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 400 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, including a Canadian-made Senator armored vehicle, six motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 190 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka, Beryozovoye and Podgavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novoivanovka, Poltavka, Dorozhnyanka and Zelyony Gai in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 190 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 65 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Maliye Shcherbaki, Preobrazhenka, Stepnogorsk and Belogorye in the Zaporozhye Region, Zmiyevka, Nikolskoye, Antonovka and Otradokamenka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 65 personnel, five motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in over 140 areas in past 24 hours

Russian troops struck deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in more than 140 areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck control posts and launch sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 191 Ukrainian UAVs, six smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 191 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six guided aerial bombs, a Neptune long-range missile and 191 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 79,664 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,797 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 28,928 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,423 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.