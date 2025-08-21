Russia left arbitration on Kerch Strait incident in 2018 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia withdrew from the arbitration proceedings on the detention of three Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea in November 2018, the Foreign Ministry said.

"On August 21, the Russian Federation withdrew from the arbitration process under the 1982 UN Law of the Sea Convention on detention of three Ukrainian warships in the Black Sea in November 2018," the ministry said. "The reason for the withdrawal were gross procedural violations during proceedings and the illegitimate composition of the arbitration panel," the ministry noted.

Moscow participated in the proceedings in good faith, being premised that the arbitration tribunal will be able to efficiently discharge its functions of the independent body for resolution of international disputes. "To this end we presented the extensive and convincing base of evidence of legal and factual nature, confirming that action of Russian authorities did not have any international law violations. However, it became evident as the process evolved that it is impossible to speak of unbiased ascertainment of facts and fair award," the ministry added.

On November 25, 2018, three Ukrainian warships breached the procedure for passing through Russian territorial waters when going from the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov. They ignored legitimate requirements of Russian border guards. The warships were detained and transferred to Ukraine in 2019.