UN, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine is carrying out subversive activities in the African countries, including coordinating the actions of terrorists in Mali, such actions require an international investigation, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said.

"There are specific facts that unequivocally indicate that the special services of Ukraine, including the Defense Ministry, are involved in subversive activities in the Sahel and other regions of Africa. They supply the militants with weapons and drones, train them in their use, and coordinate the actions of terrorists, including the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (JNIM, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in Mali, the trained mercenaries are being deployed to act against the local governments. All of the above requires a thorough international investigation involving the competent UN mechanisms," he said at a meeting of the Security Council on terrorist threats.

The Russian diplomat also said that weapons supplied to the Kiev regime continue to be found in the possession of terrorists around the world, including cells of the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia, until 2014 - the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, ISIL).

"We cannot ignore the serious problem of weapons falling into the hands of terrorists. The report mentions it only tangentially. But the facts speak for themselves: during the operations to eliminate ISIS cells, warehouses with Western and Eastern European weapons were repeatedly discovered. Thus, Western weapons supplied to the corrupt Kiev regime continue to flow to various regions of the world, including the zones of activity of ISIS and Al-Qaeda," Polyansky said.